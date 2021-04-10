Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.