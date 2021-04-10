Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post sales of $144.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.58 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $137.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $573.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.