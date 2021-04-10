Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Teleflex worth $61,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $427.09 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.