Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

