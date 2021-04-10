Tellor Trading 11% Higher This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $80.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $78.60 or 0.00131734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,611,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535,828 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

