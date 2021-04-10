Telos 1-Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $32.66 million and $1.56 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

