Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $21,896.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Teloscoin

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

