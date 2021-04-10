TENA (TENA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,057.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One TENA coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 50% against the dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $2,057.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

