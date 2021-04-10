Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.