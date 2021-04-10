Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.