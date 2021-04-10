Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $622,753.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,604 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,604 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

