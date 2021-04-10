Tendies (TEND) Price Down 10% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $919,897.93 and approximately $686,673.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,604 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,604 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

