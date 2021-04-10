TENT (TENT) Market Cap Reaches $6.31 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. TENT has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $421,844.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.34 or 0.00364496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00124508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005944 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,284,320 coins and its circulating supply is 34,207,228 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.