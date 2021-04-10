TenX Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $30.15 million and $7.55 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

