TERA Achieves Market Cap of $20.70 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $69,883.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00298502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00751624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,871.77 or 0.99163669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00714598 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.