Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $606,497.92 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $606,497.92 and $1,610.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,745.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01125238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00450129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002184 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.