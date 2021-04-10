Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion and approximately $105.78 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 44,376,422,421 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

