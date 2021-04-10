Tezos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $993.80 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and approximately $993.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00010738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,978,176 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

