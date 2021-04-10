The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.83% of The Andersons worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.