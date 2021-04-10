The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,432.57

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,432.57 ($57.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,641 ($60.63). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,634 ($60.54), with a volume of 175,633 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,386.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,432.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.