The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE BX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

