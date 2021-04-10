The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,021. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

