The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $123,677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Chemours by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

