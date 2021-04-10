The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

