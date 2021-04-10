The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

GT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

