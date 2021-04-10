The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $134.76. 178,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

