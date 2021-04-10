The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

