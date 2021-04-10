The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.30.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

