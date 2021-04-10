The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

