The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.23. 4,607,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.