The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.