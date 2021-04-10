The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of The Kroger worth $112,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.
opened at $37.78 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.
In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,611. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
