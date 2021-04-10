The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of The Macerich worth $24,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.30.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

