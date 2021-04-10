The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 78.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.37. 5,855,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

