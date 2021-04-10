The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) versus Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Financial Review

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

The Sage Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Sage Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 4 3 5 0 2.08 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 5 7 0 2.36

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3.12% 13.89% 3.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Sage Group and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.46 billion 3.96 $395.53 million $1.41 25.36 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $13.61 billion 2.98 $788.48 million $1.33 50.24

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Sage Group pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats The Sage Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

