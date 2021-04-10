The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

