The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

