The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.26

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.26 and traded as high as $57.71. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

