The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 5,124,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

