The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.20. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 5,124,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.