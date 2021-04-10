The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.