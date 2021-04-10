The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

