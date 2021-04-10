The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 770.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of The Williams Companies worth $85,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

