The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 770.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of The Williams Companies worth $85,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 42.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 355,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4,160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

