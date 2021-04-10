THEKEY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008481 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

