Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $478.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $309.18 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

