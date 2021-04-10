Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $45.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.24 or 0.00348462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006863 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.