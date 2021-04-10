THETA (THETA) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, THETA has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $12.36 billion and $297.37 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.