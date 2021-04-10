Thingschain 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,924.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $154,432.43 and approximately $2,924.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.04 or 1.00082830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

