Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

