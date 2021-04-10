Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

