Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

